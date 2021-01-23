Local

Man Seriously Injured After Getting Trapped Under MBTA Subway Car

Shuttle buses are currently replacing the Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles as a result of the incident

By Staff Reports

A man was seriously injured Saturday morning after intentionally entering the right of way as an Orange Line MBTA subway car approached, according to Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The MBTA initially reported a person trapped under a train in a tweet shortly before 10 a.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is now clear, said Sullivan.

Shuttle buses are currently replacing the Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles due to the incident. Delays are expected as the buses are sent out, MBTA officials said in their tweet.

No further information was immediately available.

