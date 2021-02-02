Person Seriously Injured in Barnstable Fire

One person was seriously injured during a fire at a home in the Centerville village of Barnstable, Massachusetts early Tuesday, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the blaze on Shootflying Hill Road was reported by a newspaper delivery person around 3:19 a.m.

Barnstable police officers who responded to the scene rescued and resuscitated the person, who was the sole occupant of the home.

Four officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information, including the identity of the victim, was immediately available.