Boston to Lift Snow Emergency, Parking Ban at Noon: What You Need to Know

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday morning that he will be lifting the city's snow emergency and parking ban at noon.

That means residents parked in discounted lots and garages have until 2 p.m. to move their vehicles before regular rates resume.

Residents whose vehicles have been towed due to the storm can look them up on the city's online database or by calling the Boston Transportation Department at (617) 635-3900 or the Boston Police Department at (617) 343-4629 to find out which tow company was used if it wasn't towed by the transportation department.

The city had over 800 pieces of snow and ice control equipment clearing and treating Boston's streets throughout the night, Walsh said. Public works crews will continue working throughout the day to address areas throughout the city.

"This was one of those very hard to predict storms that could have gone either way based on the rain/snow line, and we had to prepare for the worst in terms of potential snowfall," the mayor said in a statement. "I want to thank all of the crews helping to clear the wet, messy snow from our streets, and I'd ask that everyone continue to keep sidewalks and pedestrian ramps around their properties clear."

Boston City Hall and city offices at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue will reopen Tuesday to the public, Walsh said. Boston Public Schools students are attending online classes for a partial day as a result of the snow.

Boston Public Library locations will be open on Tuesday for BPL To Go services. All Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers will be closed, but remote programming will continue.

Trash and recycling pickup will continue on a regular schedule. Street sweeping is cancelled until further notice.

City-sponsored COVID-19 testing centers and the new mass vaccination clinic at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College will be open on Tuesday for people with appointments.