Person Stabbed on Boston Common; No Arrests

Someone was injured Saturday evening in a stabbing on Boston Common, police said.
Officers responded to the common after the department received a call for a reported stabbing just before 6:45 p.m.
According to police, the victim walked into a local area hospital with a stab wound. The person's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The area was blocked off with yellow crime tape, and multiple evidence markers were visible as authorities took pictures of the scene, including inside a trash can.
Multiple officers were on scene. Some appeared to be interviewing witnesses, including a man at a hot dog stand.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was provided.
An investigation is active and ongoing.