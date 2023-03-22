Local

real estate

PHOTOS: See Inside This Massive Mass. Mansion That Sold for $18M

Rock Edge on Beverly's Paine Avenue has 11 bedrooms and 12 baths, totaling about 28,000 square feet

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A picturesque estate on the Massachusetts coast just sold for an eye-watering number: more than $18 million.

The sale of Rock Edge blew away the high mark for an on-the-record home sale in Beverly, according to Boston.com — that was a $6.5 million property.

The listing says the home on Paine Avenue has 11 bedrooms and 12 baths, totaling about 28,000 square feet. It sold last week for $18,275,000.

"True to its architectural style, Rock Edge (so named due to its sitting above a rocky shore) has classic proportions and scale, with a handsome brick facade with limestone embellishments and a slate roof," the listing says.

Here's a look in and around the mansion:

