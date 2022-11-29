Local

wildlife

Pilot Whale Calf Dies After Group Stuck Near Shore in Eastham

The whales were first spotted Monday night and a small team of researchers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare headed out to examine them

By Thea DiGiammerino

IFAW

Despite the efforts of rescuers, a young pilot whale has died after six of the mammals were stranded near Sunken Meadow in Eastham, Massachusetts Monday night.

The whales were first spotted Monday night and a small team of researchers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare headed out to examine them, tagging two of them with satellite trackers. Tuesday morning scouts found that one of the whales, a calf, had died, and the group remains in the same area.

IFAW rescuers will head back out to offer care until tides improve conditions, which is expected around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

More details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The IFAW is a global nonprofit group that works to help people and animals coexist.

Experts say the geography of the Cape Cod peninsula can create conditions for strandings. The area is known as having the most dolphin strandings in the world. Earlier this year two pilot whales died after they became stranded off Chatham.

This article tagged under:

wildlifeCape Cod
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us