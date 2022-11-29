Pilot Whale Calf Dies After Group Stuck Near Shore in Eastham

Despite the efforts of rescuers, a young pilot whale has died after six of the mammals were stranded near Sunken Meadow in Eastham, Massachusetts Monday night.

The whales were first spotted Monday night and a small team of researchers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare headed out to examine them, tagging two of them with satellite trackers. Tuesday morning scouts found that one of the whales, a calf, had died, and the group remains in the same area.

IFAW rescuers will head back out to offer care until tides improve conditions, which is expected around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

More details were not immediately available.

The IFAW is a global nonprofit group that works to help people and animals coexist.

Experts say the geography of the Cape Cod peninsula can create conditions for strandings. The area is known as having the most dolphin strandings in the world. Earlier this year two pilot whales died after they became stranded off Chatham.