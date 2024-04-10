Plane, low on fuel, makes emergency landing at Poland Springs facility in Maine

A small plane had to make an emergency landing at a Poland Springs facility in Maine on Wednesday afternoon after running low on fuel.

The York County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were dispatched to Killick Pond Road in Hollis around 2 p.m. for a plane that had made an emergency landing near the Poland Springs building. When they arrived, deputies found a blue and white Cessna model 180 plane parked in front of the facility.

The pilot, Joseph Bowen, 57, of Norway, Maine, said he had to land the plane because it was low on fuel.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was expected to be refueled, and Killick Pond Road will be blocked off by the Hollis Fire Department to allow it to take off.