Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade.

Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.

Dozens of law enforcement officers assembled early Saturday morning to close the roads and ensure smooth operations.