Police: 2 Men ‘Pistol-Whipped’ in Marion Home Invasion

One Massachusetts man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped during a home invasion, according to police.

Friday around 11:45 p.m., police in Marion responded to a call at an apartment complex on Wareham Road. Two men had visible injuries on their face, and told police that four or five men forced their way into the apartment and were looking for "something specific", according to the news release.

The men were masked, armed with handguns and wearing gloves, according to the statement. One man denied medical attention, while the other was brought to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Marion police and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Marion police at 508-748-1212.

There is no threat to the general public, police said.