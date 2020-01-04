Local
Massachusetts

Police: 2 Men ‘Pistol-Whipped’ in Marion Home Invasion

"Four or five" men forced their way into the apartment, police said.

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Police tape near the stabbing scene on North Mascher Street
NBC10

Police tape near the stabbing scene on North Mascher Street.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One Massachusetts man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped during a home invasion, according to police.

Friday around 11:45 p.m., police in Marion responded to a call at an apartment complex on Wareham Road. Two men had visible injuries on their face, and told police that four or five men forced their way into the apartment and were looking for "something specific", according to the news release.

The men were masked, armed with handguns and wearing gloves, according to the statement. One man denied medical attention, while the other was brought to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Massachusetts 19 hours ago

‘She Was Coming Straight at Me’: Car Crashes Into Braintree Barbershop

fatal crash 22 hours ago

After Driver Charged in Deadly Crash, MassDOT Takes Action Against His Former Employer

Marion police and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Marion police at 508-748-1212.

There is no threat to the general public, police said.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us