Police Arrest Man in Fatal Lawrence Crash

Police arrested 29-year-old Pedro Nieves for his involvement in a fatal car crash at the end of April in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

A 24-year-old woman died and four people were hospitalized with serious injuries after the April 29 crash.

Nieves, of Lawrence, was arrested Thursday morning by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday for manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other related charges.

Surveillance video captured by two cameras of the crash is staggering, showing one car smashing headlong into another. The force of the crash cut one car in two, sending one half sliding into the parking lot of the E Market convenience store on the corner, according to footage of the crash.

The crash, involving a black 2011 Honda Civic and a gray 2006 Acura, happened at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:23 a.m. on April 29, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

A 20-year old Lawrence woman was driving the Honda Civic on Winthrop Avenue when her car was hit by the Acura, allegedly driven by Nieves, traveling on South Union Street. She was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, Gabriela Hernandez, 24, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead on scene.

Nieves had two passengers, a 31-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year old Methuen man.