Police at Revere elementary/middle school Friday

Police officers were seen at a Revere public school Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear what they were doing at the building.

Police cars from four jurisdictions were at the building that houses Garfield Elementary School and Garfield Middle School, and police dogs were at the scene.

A student reported that they might have seen a gun in a backpack, according to Revere police, but officers who went through backpacks and scanned the school with police dogs hadn't found anything as of early Friday afternoon.

They were still searching.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Revere Public Schools.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.