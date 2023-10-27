revere

Police at Revere elementary/middle school Friday

A student reported that they might have seen a gun in a backpack, according to Revere police, but officers who went through backpacks and scanned the school with police dogs hadn't found anything as of early Friday afternoon

By Asher Klein

Police outside Garfield Elementary and Middle School in Revere, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Police officers were seen at a Revere public school Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear what they were doing at the building.

Police cars from four jurisdictions were at the building that houses Garfield Elementary School and Garfield Middle School, and police dogs were at the scene.

They were still searching.

