Police Cruiser Struck on I-95 in North Attleboro

Injuries were reported in a car crash at a construction site on I-95 that involved a North Attleboro police cruiser

By Staff Reports

An overnight car crash that involved a North Attleboro police cruiser caused traffic to backup for miles on I-95 southbound.

The car crash occurred while the police officer was detailing a construction site south of Exit 5, Massachusetts State Police said. Injuries were reported.

Two right lanes were closed at 10 p.m. but the left lane was open for travel. No further information was immediately available.

This is the second time a police cruiser was hit on I-95 southbound this week.

A Massachusetts state trooper was badly injured when his cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Weston. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who now faces charges, had fallen asleep at the wheel, police said.

A Massachusetts state trooper was badly injured when his cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night. Police now say that the driver of the tractor-trailer had fallen asleep at the wheel.

