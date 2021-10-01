Police Cruiser Struck on I-95 in North Attleboro

An overnight car crash that involved a North Attleboro police cruiser caused traffic to backup for miles on I-95 southbound.

The car crash occurred while the police officer was detailing a construction site south of Exit 5, Massachusetts State Police said. Injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Troopers responding to Route 95 southbound South of Exit 5 in #Attleboro for a North Attleboro Police Cruiser struck while at construction detail. Two right lanes closed at this time, left lane open for travel. Injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

Two right lanes were closed at 10 p.m. but the left lane was open for travel. No further information was immediately available.

This is the second time a police cruiser was hit on I-95 southbound this week.

A Massachusetts state trooper was badly injured when his cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Weston. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who now faces charges, had fallen asleep at the wheel, police said.

