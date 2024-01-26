Police ID woman found shot to death in a vehicle in St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Vermont State Police have identified the woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle in a St. Johnsbury parking lot earlier this week.

Christina Chatlos, 38, of Williamstown and Barre, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, police said Thursday following an autopsy.

A passerby reported a vehicle containing apparent bullet holes in a parking lot and a person slumped over inside it Tuesday evening. Officers found the deceased woman at the scene, state police said. It appears to be an isolated event with no threat to the community, police said.

Police have detained two people on unrelated, out-of-state warrants as part of the investigation, state police said.

Vermont has been grappling with a spike in gun violence, and both Gov. Phil Scott and the Legislature say public safety is among their top priorities.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including surveillance video of the scene at 510 Portland St. late Tuesday afternoon and evening, is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.