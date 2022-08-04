Local

Man Shot, Killed in Bennington, Vt. Apartment

Police have identified two persons of interest in the case, one of whom has been found and is cooperating

By Matt Fortin

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in Bennington, VT., according to NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apartment of a Pleasant Street home around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement told the TV station.

Police have identified two persons of interest in the case, according to the Bennington Banner. The male person of interest fled the vehicle after a traffic stop, but police caught and detained him, law enforcement told the Banner. The second person of interest is a woman and she was also at the police station.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

