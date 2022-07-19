Police Conducting Search Related to Missing Harvard, Mass. Woman

State police detectives are conducting a search in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Tuesday related to the disappearance of a local woman last weekend.

Harvard police said only that the search is taking place on Still River Road and is part of an "ongoing investigation." They referred all further questions to the Worcester District Attorney's Office, who confirmed that the search is related to a local woman who was last seen in New Hampshire.

Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Harvard police said. Anderson was last seen driving a navy blue Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates 8DXW20.

Anderson's family said they have not had any contact with her, which is unusual, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.