Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Lawrence

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are investigating a fatal shooting.
The Lawrence Police Department said they responded to a report of shots fired in the Pearl Avenue area on Friday afternoon at around 5:10 p.m.
When they arrived, police said they found a woman who had been shot.
Police said she was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.
Local
Lawrence police said this remains an active investigation which is being conducted by their detectives and the Essex State Police Unit.
This is not believed to be a random act of violence, according to police.