Man Killed in Roxbury Shooting

Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday.

The victim, identified only as a man in his mid-50s, was found suffering gunshot wounds after police were called to a shooting near the intersection of Wyoming and Wabeno streets around 11:40 a.m.

The nearby Trotter School was put in a "Safe Mode" lockdown for about 10 minutes during the initial response, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police are asking for the public's help in this investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 or the tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There has been an uptick in violent crime in the city, concerning those who live and work there. There have been recent violent attacks in Downtown Crossing, Chinatown, Roxbury, and other neighborhoods. Many have involved guns.

Overall, some violent crimes in the city like homicides and robberies are slightly down from last year, but other forms of violence are on the rise. Aggravated assaults have jumped by 13%, burglaries at businesses are up 66% and car thefts have risen by 35%.

Three minors accused of assaulting a woman in Downtown Crossing have now been arrested after a separate attack at a McDonald's in Roxbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.