Police investigating after children at Mass. summer camp discover human remains

Police are investigating after a group of children at a summer camp discovered human skeletal remains in western Massachusetts.

The remains were found on an island in the Connecticut River near Greenfield and Montague, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. A group of children from a summer camp made the discovery around midday last Wednesday, and an adult chaperone then contacted police.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported that the remains were found on Rawson Island by a group of children with Biocitizen Inc., an program aimed at teaching kids about the environment.

Kurt Heidinger, the program's founder, told the newspaper that a 7-year-old boy was the first to see the bones, and Heidinger thought at first that they belonged to a deer. But another boy then found a human skull, at which point they called 911.

Investigators collected what they could that day, the district attorney's office said, and the chief medical examiner's office responded on Thursday to ensure the recovery of all the remains.

The medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

The matter remains under investigation by Greenfield, Montague and state police and the district attorney's office.

No further details were released.