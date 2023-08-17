Police investigating after vehicle with 2 children inside is struck by gunfire in Nashua, NH

Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of West Hollis and Ash streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing several gunshots and seeing numerous people running from the area. They said they also saw a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area, along with a damaged vehicle.

Upon further investigation, they learned that an uninvolved motor vehicle with two adults and two children inside was struck by one bullet. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Nashua Police Crimeline at 603-589-1665.