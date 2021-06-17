Local

Maine

Police Investigating Fire, 2 Deaths in Limington, Maine

A retired firefighter noticed the flames while driving down the road Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

Maine Department of Public Safety

Officials are investigating a fire and two deaths at a home in Limington, Maine, on Thursday.

A retired firefighter who was driving down Hardscrabble Road in Limington shortly after 5 a.m. noticed a fire in a home, police said. He called 911 and then tried to enter the house, but was unable to do so.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters from Limington, Standish and Hollis responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. When they entered the home, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

State police and the state fire marshal's office are investigating, with help from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on Friday at the chief medical examiner's office.

State police said Hardscrabble Road has been shut down and is expected to remain so for most of the day Thursday as a result of the ongoing investigation.

More Maine news

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Maine to Give Someone $1 for Each Vaccinated Person in the State

unemployment Jun 15

Back-to-Work Bonus: Maine Offers $1,500 for People to Move Off Unemployment

COVID-19 Jun 16

Maine State of Emergency Over COVID-19 to End in 2 Weeks

This article tagged under:

MaineMaine State PoliceMaine Fire Marshal's Officelimington
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us