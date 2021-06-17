Police Investigating Fire, 2 Deaths in Limington, Maine

Officials are investigating a fire and two deaths at a home in Limington, Maine, on Thursday.

A retired firefighter who was driving down Hardscrabble Road in Limington shortly after 5 a.m. noticed a fire in a home, police said. He called 911 and then tried to enter the house, but was unable to do so.

Firefighters from Limington, Standish and Hollis responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. When they entered the home, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

State police and the state fire marshal's office are investigating, with help from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on Friday at the chief medical examiner's office.

State police said Hardscrabble Road has been shut down and is expected to remain so for most of the day Thursday as a result of the ongoing investigation.