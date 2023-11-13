Police investigating shooting in Salem, Mass.

Police are investigating a shooting in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Salem police said around 8:30 a.m. in a social media post that the shooting occurred in the area of Horton Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Salem Police are investigating a shooting incident in the vicinity of Horton Street and Jefferson Ave. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public, but traffic is temporarily closed on Horton. #SalemMA — Salem MA Police (@SalemMAPolice) November 13, 2023

They said the shooting is "believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public."

Traffic on Horton Street is temporarily shut down.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting.