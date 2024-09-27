Maine

Police investigating woman's death as a homicide in Bangor, Maine

The victim was identified Thursday as 39-year-old Virginia Cookson

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a home in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday.

Bangor police said they were notified around 9 a.m. Wednesday of a possible death on Larkin Street, according to News Center Maine. They responded and found a woman dead inside the home. A coworker had gone to the home and found the woman's body when she failed to arrive at work that morning.

Police said Thursday morning that the woman has been identified as 39-year-old Virginia Cookson. The state medical examiner's officer determined her manner of death to be homicide.

Detectives and evidence technicians were still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses on Thursday.

Police said they had just responded to the home a week earlier for a reported "family fight."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

