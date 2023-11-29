Marlborough

Couple in relationship dead in murder-suicide at Marlborough home, DA says

A man and a woman who were reportedly in a relationship were found dead inside a Rice Street home on Wednesday morning

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, and a large, multi-story home had been cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Marlborough police were called to a report of a shooting on Rice Street shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, they found two women and a child outside who explained that their female roommate had been shot inside the home.

Once inside, police said they found a 28-year-old woman who lived in the home and a 29-year-old man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two people found dead inside the home had been in a dating relationship, and the man had threatened the woman at his home on Tuesday night, the district attorney said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The woman reportedly returned to her Rice Street home on Wednesday morning, and the man broke into her home around 10 a.m., threatened her again and then shot her and then himself.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by state and Marlborough police.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Former IT manager charged with cyberattack on Mass. high school that fired him

Boston 9 hours ago

14-year-old student arrested with loaded gun at South Boston school

This article tagged under:

Marlborough
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us