Police Warn of Aggressive Bobcat After Attack on Person Near Mass.-Conn. Border

Police in Monson, Massachusetts, issued a warning after an aggressive bobcat attacked a person over the weekend.

"Persons walking the Conant Brook Dam property should avoid the trails in the vicinity of East Hill Rd after an aggressive bobcat attacked an individual a short time ago. Environmental Police are responding to try to locate the bobcat to check for signs of rabies," Monson police said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

They said Monson police officers and environmental police searched the area described by the victim but were unable to locate a bobcat. Police urged anyone walking or hiking in the area to remain vigilant and call 911 if they encounter a bobcat "acting suspiciously."

The bobcat is the only wild cat found in Massachusetts, according to Mass.gov. They are commonly found in the central and western parts of the state. Adults typically weigh between 15-35 pounds and measure 2-4 feet in length.

They mostly prey on medium-sized animals such as rabbits and hares, but will also eat mice, squirrels, skunks and even snakes. They may also prey on small livestock and chickens. They generally hunt by stalking prey until they are close enough to pounce, and will sometimes wait on a trail or in a tree to ambush prey or run down prey over short distances.

Bobcats deal with human influences but tend to avoid areas with extensive cleared lands. As they adapt to suburban settings they are more often seen in backyards and residential areas, but they rarely cause conflicts with human activities.

Monson is east of Springfield near the state line with Connecticut.