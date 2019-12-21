Local
Shell Gas station

Police Looking for Armed Suspect Who Robbed Manchester Gas Station

The suspect also robbed a customer who entered the Shell gas station on Hanover St. during the robbery

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire authorities are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a Manchester gas station was robbed around midnight, police say.

Manchester police responded to the Shell gas station at 887 Hanover St. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for an armed robbery. Police say the suspect was armed with a shotgun, his face was covered with a black scarf, and he wore a light-colored sweatshirt with a hood.

The suspect went behind the counter and demanded money. During his robbery of the store, a customer came inside, and the suspect then robbed him, as well, according to police.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released, and anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the crime line at 603-624-4040.

There has been an increased number of robbery in the city in recent weeks, Manchester police say, and investigators are working diligently to solve these cases.

Police have increased business checks, as well as patrols around convenience stores and other retail stores.

The investigation into Shell gas station robbery is active and ongoing.

