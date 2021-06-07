Police Looking for Man Who Attacked Woman on Trail in Marlboro

A woman was attacked while out for a morning walk on a rail trail in Marlboro, Massachusetts, police said Monday, sharing video of him running from the scene in hopes of catching him.

The 40-year-old woman was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way about 6:20 a.m. on Monday when the attack took place, Marlboro police said.

The woman said her attacker came up to her from behind, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her to the ground, according to police. But she screamed, fought back and was able to get free, police said.

Police said the woman described the man as having brown hair, blue eyes and a facial piercing and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing loose brown cargo shorts with a blue flannel shirt, and may have a tattoo or marking on the upper part of his left calf.

The victim was able to capture a cellphone video of the attacker as he ran down the trail away from her.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Scott DeCiero at 508-485-1212, ext. 36953.