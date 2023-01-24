Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Involved in Crash in Wellesley

A police officer was involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved multiple cars, shut down Grove Street between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

BREAKING🚨: Car crash in Wellesley MA with a police vehicle involved. Told by police that officer is only person transported to hospital but is ok. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/kr6XV0T3pU — Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) January 24, 2023

Authorities on scene said that the police officer should be fine, and was taken to a nearby hospital. First responders added the officer was the only one taken to the hospital.

Additional information has not been released.