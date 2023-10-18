‘Police operation' in northern Vermont has concluded

A "police operation" in the city of St. Albans in northern Vermont has concluded, state police announced around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from state and St. Albans police, had been carrying out an undisclosed operation, according to a press release issued by state police around noon. They said the police activity was part of an "ongoing investigation" by the sheriff's department and is taking place in a residential area on Lower Welden Street in the Houghton Park neighborhood.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the operation was underway. Police said there was no danger to the broader community.

Around 2 p.m., state police issued a second press release saying the police operation had concluded, and that a reduced law enforcement presence from the sheriff's department remained at the scene.

No additional details were released.

St. Albans, with a population of about 6,900, is located in northwestern Vermont, about 12 miles from the Canadian border.

State police didn't say whether the activity was connected in any way to three recent deaths that remain under investigation in different Vermont towns.

Police are continuing to search for a suspect in the murder of a retired college dean in Castleton last week. And no arrests have been made in Saturday's shooting death in Newport Town or Monday's shooting death in Wheelock, which has now been ruled a homicide.

A suspect who stole a Vermont State Police cruiser and a high-powered patrol rifle from a residence in Rutland City early Tuesday morning also remains on the loose.