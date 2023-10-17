Authorities in Vermont looking for man who stole state police cruiser, high-powered rifle

Authorities are looking for a man who stole a Vermont State Police cruiser and high-powered patrol rifle early Tuesday morning.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland City sometime between 2 and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. It was later recovered elsewhere in Rutland City, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle that had been secured in the vehicle had been forcibly removed.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspect carrying the rifle, which was released by police.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or who might be able to assist investigarors is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details were released. The circumstances of the theft remain under "active investigation," according to state police.