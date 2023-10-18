Newport Town, Vt. shooting victim identified as Connecticut man

A shooting in Newport Town, Vermont, has been classified a homicide, and the victim has been identified by authorities as a 27-year-old man from Hartford, Connecticut.

Police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot inside a home on Farrar Road. When troopers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Vermont State Police identified the man killed as Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Conn. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, characterizing the incident as a homicide.

Trudeau said there was "no evidence to indicate" any connection between the case and another shooting death in Wheelock.

"Newport Town, we feel as though is an isolated incident, a targeted incident type of situation," he said. "Here in Wheelock, we're still trying to get our heads around it and come up with some good leads."

There were no suspects in custody at last check.

Newport Town, with a population of just over 1,500 residents, is located in far northern Vermont, right along Canadian border.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.