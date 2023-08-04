Local

Wilmington

Police put up a camera to deter thefts at a local cemetery. Then the camera itself was stolen

By Diane Cho

Wilmington Police Department

Police in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are on the hunt for a man suspected of stealing a trail camera from a local cemetery.

Investigators say police put the camera up to capture thieves stealing from the Wildwood Cemetery, after an elderly man reported things had been stolen from his wife’s gravesite. Soon enough it captured video footage of a man police say they believe stole the camera itself.

“At the very least we’d like to have a conversation with him. If you look at the photos he has one of the cords in his hands that had to be cut,” said Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond. We don’t know why he did it, certainly, it’s there to help preventing stealing things, and then this gets stolen itself – it’s not a good look.”

Police released photos of the man in question. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-658-5071.

