Police say missing Massachusetts woman might have been spotted in Maine

Authorities say a woman reported missing from Westborough, Massachusetts, earlier this week might have been spotted in Maine on Monday.

Police in Kennebunk, Maine, told News Center Maine that a witness said he believed he saw 27-year-old Olivia Colby at a Cumberland Farms on Main Street around 8 p.m. Monday. Colby was reportedly with another woman and drove away in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla or Prius. They were headed south on Route 1, the witness said.

The witness saw a missing person flyer that police had posted on Facebook and called Kennebunk police, who retrieved the security camera footage from the gas station and sent it to Westborough police for review. State police and the Worcester District Attorney's Office are also involved in the search.

Our detective unit for #WorcesterCounty & ⁦⁦@WestboroPolice⁩ are attempting to locate Olivia Colby, 27, missing since March 14. There is concern for her well-being. Pls see poster. Anyone w/info about her or her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or WPD at (508) 366-3060. pic.twitter.com/k9yDTXP9vO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 19, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Hopefully we can find her," Kennebunk police Sgt. Kevin Schoff told News Center Maine. "The most people share, the greater chance she’ll be found."

Prior to this latest potential sighting, police said Colby had last been seen on Thursday on Mountain View Drive in Westborough. She is described as being about 5'7" and 140 pounds with long brown hair that has a red tint. She has a piercing on her right eyebrow and might be wearing a green army jacket, police said. Police have said she could be in the Lowell area.

"The Law Enforcement effort continues to expand in size and scope our effort to locate Olivia," Westborough police said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "We continue to ask for your assistance with locating Olivia as we reconfirm our commitment to locating her and answering the questions we all have in support of her and her family."

Colby's mother said in a Facebook post Monday that her daughter hasn't used her phone or social media since she went missing.

"We are frantic," she said.

Anyone with information about Colby's whereabouts is asked to call Westborough police at 508-366-3060.