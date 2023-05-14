Police Search for Missing Child on Castle Island

State police say they are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and the surrounding ocean.
Police said Boston police, Boston fire, Boston emergency medical staff are assisting in the search for the missing child, who is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.
Authorities say they are utilizing patrols, the Mass. State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing to search for the missing child.
This is a developing story.