Castle Island

Police Search for Missing Child on Castle Island

By Evan Ringle

State police say they are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and the surrounding ocean.

Police said Boston police, Boston fire, Boston emergency medical staff are assisting in the search for the missing child, who is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.

Photo by Vinny Nallagatla, 5/14/23

Authorities say they are utilizing patrols, the Mass. State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing to search for the missing child.

This is a developing story.

