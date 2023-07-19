Police find missing girl, 4, in Maynard

A 4-year-old girl was found soon after she was reported missing in Maynard, Massachusetts, Wednesday, police said.
Maynard police had asked the public to avoid the area where she was last seen and brought in police dogs and other agencies to look for her. They'd asked the public for help to find her.
Within an hour of announcing her disappearance, police said the child was found. They didn't provide more information.
