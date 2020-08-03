Police Search for Suspect in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, set up a perimeter in the search for a suspect of an attempted home break-in.

The suspect, who allegedly tried to break into a home but ran away when police arrived, is believed to be in the area of Ray Street just north of Appleton Street. The suspect was involved in a domestic incident on Parker Avenue overnight, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they believe to be in the immediate area. It is unclear if the suspect is armed at this time. Ray Street is heavily impacted and it is imperative that the public avoid the area, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.