Local

New Hampshire

Police Search for Suspect in Manchester, NH

The suspect tried to break into a home after being involved in a domestic incident overnight, according to police

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, set up a perimeter in the search for a suspect of an attempted home break-in.

The suspect, who allegedly tried to break into a home but ran away when police arrived, is believed to be in the area of Ray Street just north of Appleton Street. The suspect was involved in a domestic incident on Parker Avenue overnight, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they believe to be in the immediate area. It is unclear if the suspect is armed at this time. Ray Street is heavily impacted and it is imperative that the public avoid the area, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

Weather

forecast 9 hours ago

Tropical Storm Watches Issued as Isaias Hits New England This Week

Weather 5 hours ago

NWS to Survey Damage After Tornadoes Touch Down in Massachusetts, Connecticut

This article tagged under:

New HampshirePOLICEManchester Police Departmentbreak-insdomestic
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us