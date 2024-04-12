Police seek suspect who smashed lamps outside Portsmouth synagogue

Two lamps were vandalized this week outside Temple Israel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Someone smashed two of the sconces that have been a part of the synagogue for more than a hundred years.

“It’s a hate crime,” said Portsmouth resident Seth Campbell.

The incident, which happened on Monday night, was captured on camera and police have released images of the person they say was responsible for the crime.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“There’s no excuse for this type of behavior,” said Portsmouth resident Cathy Lynch. “No matter what your opinion is on what’s going on in Gaza and Israel. It’s inexcusable behavior.”

Rabbi Ron Fish, the interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, says, says antisemitic acts are up more than 300% since October 7.

“The Jewish community continues to be the largest target of religious bigotry in the US,” said Rabbi Fish.

The stained glass on each lamp that was destroyed featured a Jewish star of David.

“In the midst of New Hampshire’s beauty and diversity there are also pockets of hate,” said Fish. “We’ve seen a rise in New Hampshire in similar kinds of acts.”

In a statement, the synagogue said the crime was a “...deliberate desecration of our sacred space and a bigoted attack on our faith community.”