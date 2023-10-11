Police seek third suspect in Holyoke shooting that killed pregnant woman's baby

Authorities have identified the third suspect from last week's shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that killed a pregnant woman's baby, and they say the 28-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous as he hides from police.

Massachusetts State Police are searching for Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, and anyone with information about where he is has been urged to contact law enforcement at 413-505-5993 or state police's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

A woman who lost the baby she was carrying when she was shot while riding a bus in Holyoke is speaking about the ordeal.

The two other suspects in the case have both been taken into custody — Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22. They are each being held without bail and are charged with murder.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sargeant Street and Maple Street around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. A pregnant woman riding a bus was shot in the crossfire, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors delivered her baby. The infant did not make it.

"We weren't ready for this, we weren't expecting this," Santana told NBC10 Boston Wednesday. "We wanted our baby, and now, you know, I haven't even gotten to see Ezekiel, which is my son's name."

"She cries about it every day, just seeing how many people care about her baby boy, how much Ezekiel is being put out there and cried for," said Santana's sister, Siomara Castro.