Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month.

Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.

The 13-year-old who was hit, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., wound up in a coma in a Boston hospital as a result of the crash. His current condition is not known, but police said they have been in contact with the family to keep them up to date on the investigation.

Cesar was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, which happened on Great Road near Harris Street, according to authorities. Officers responded to the situation around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Crisolys Tejeda, the boy's mother, told NBC10 Boston that her son was walking home from a local convenience store with friends when he was hit in the crosswalk. The other kids who were with Cesar said they didn't see the car because it got so close to them.

Several people sprang into action to help the hurt teenager in the wake of the crash.

"I just pulled over, parked and grabbed a blanket, came out and saw a young person laying and surrounded by a few other good Samaritans," Erica Labb said, explaining that others were already helping and "telling the child 'Help is on the way. Don’t move, don’t move.' The child seemed to be moving."

Cesar is a seventh-grade student at the RJ Grey Junior High School in Acton, school officials have confirmed. Counselors and extra support were made available for students in the days following the crash..

A $5,000 reward had been offered to anyone who gives information who helped investigators identify the driver.

Police said video surveillance collected from nearby businesses helped them identify a vehicle of interest, and they later obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle. They were also able to identify the person who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.