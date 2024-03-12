Pop-up street taco business to open brick-and-mortar shop in Boston's North End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pop-up business that features street tacos appears to be opening a brick-and-mortar spot in the North End of Boston, replacing a Cambodian eatery that had a connection to the group that's behind the pop-up.

According to a source, Fish Taco is planning to open on Hanover Street in the former Suasday space, with a sign for the place now being up at the storefront. Fish Taco has been offering food within Cloud & Spirits, a Cambridge restaurant that is part of Blackfin Collective which also operates such spots as Love Art Sushi, Love Art Udon, and Poke by Love Art; the brands they oversee also included Suasday, until the family behind it closed the place down a few months ago due to a death in the family that necessitated their going overseas.

The address for the upcoming brick-and-mortar location of Fish Taco is 227 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113. Its website can be found at https://fishtacotaco.com/

