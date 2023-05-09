Popular Roller Coaster at Santa's Village to Close After 35 Years

It's the end of an era at Santa's Village.

The popular Rudy's Rapid Transit roller coaster will close at the end of this summer, ending a run of 35 years at the theme park in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Santa's Village hinted at a new ride replacing Rudy's Rapid Transit.

"It’s a fun family ride and while we’ll be a little sad to see it go, as we saw when the original Great Humbug Adventure was retired for a beautiful modern dark ride, a ride retirement can give us a chance to improve," a note on Santa's Village's website says. "We’ll enjoy one more summer of Pure Joy, Family Style with Rudy’s coaster & we’ll share news about improvements for future seasons soon."

The steel roller coaster, which reaches 22 mph, debuted at Santa's Village in 1988, after opening at another New Hampshire theme park, Benson's Animal Park/New England Playworld from 1981 to 1987 as the Firefly Coaster.

Santa's Village has two other roller coasters: Poogee Penguin’s Spin Out Coaster and S. S. Peppermint Twist.