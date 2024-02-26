Pothole on I-95 in Waltham/Weston to snarl Mon. evening commute

Our traffic page showed I-95 was backed up for miles, into Lexington

By Asher Klein

A pothole on I-95 south at Exit 41 in Weston/Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Two lanes of Interstate 95 were closed near Route 20 for the evening commute Monday as crews worked to repair a pothole, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The lane closures were on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 41, near Waltham and Weston, officials said. The two right lanes were closed as crews repaired the bridge deck.

NBC10 Boston's traffic page showed I-95 was backed up for miles, into Lexington.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A pothole on I-95 south at Exit 41 in Weston/Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A pothole on I-95 south at Exit 41 in Weston/Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

More I-95 news

west haven 10 hours ago

2 men, 2 women killed in wrong-way crash in West Haven, Conn. identified

i-95 Feb 21

Truck downs utility poles, power lines in Lexington; I-95 off-ramps closed

storm Feb 13

Video shows ambulance narrowly dodging overturning car during Massachusetts snowstorm

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us