Pothole on I-95 in Waltham/Weston to snarl Mon. evening commute

Two lanes of Interstate 95 were closed near Route 20 for the evening commute Monday as crews worked to repair a pothole, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The lane closures were on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 41, near Waltham and Weston, officials said. The two right lanes were closed as crews repaired the bridge deck.

Update in #Waltham #Weston: Temporary Lane Closures on I-95 SB at Exit 41 through the evening commute. The right two travel lanes are currently closed to allow crews to conduct bridge deck repairs. https://t.co/5Xfp1tbV1I — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 26, 2024

NBC10 Boston's traffic page showed I-95 was backed up for miles, into Lexington.

