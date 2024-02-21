Truck downs utility poles, power lines in Lexington; I-95 off-ramps closed

A truck hit a series of utility poles in Lexington, Massachusetts, Wednesday, closing a major street and Interstate 95 off-ramps.

The accident on Bedford Street brought down poles and power wires, closing the road between Eldred Street and Hartwell Avenue, according to Lexington police.

State police said ramps from I-95 onto the street were closed, saying that a tractor-trailer and hit utility poles.

Footage from the scene showed a series of utility trucks alongside the downed poles.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic alert 🚨🚨🚨



Bedford Street is CLOSED between Eldred Street and Hartwell Avenue due to an accident that brought down multiple poles and wires.



Lexington PD and @LexFire_L1491 are on the scene — Lexington Police (MA) (@LexingtonPolice) February 21, 2024

Ramps from Rt 95 to Rts 4/225 in Lexington are closed following a tractor-trailer unit striking multiple utility poles. Lexington Police are investigating the crash; MSP is assisting with the road closures. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 21, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.