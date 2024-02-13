Thousands without power as nor'easter slams southern New England

The nor'easter hitting southern New England with heavy, wet snow on Tuesday knocked power out to thousands of people.

There were more than 9,000 customers without power in Massachusetts at 1:22 p.m., according to state emergency management officials. Many of the outages were in Cape Cod and other parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

Rhode Island Energy reported about 1,600 customers without power statewide, and in Connecticut, Eversource reported about 2,000 outages.

While on Sunday and Monday, the storm was forecast to cut across much of southern New England, threatening a foot of snow for Boston, the track shifted south. As of midday Tuesday, the brunt of the storm was being felt in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Utility companies had warned that kind of snow expected to fall Tuesday was likely to knock out power.

Along Mass. Route 28 in Falmouth, on Cape Cod, a utility pole broke, closing part of the highway.