Rhode Island

Pregnant woman stabbed by husband in Rhode Island: Police

What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.

WJAR

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man stabbed his pregnant wife in the arm and back on Friday in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Neighbors in the area of High Street were shocked after hearing about the incident, according to WJAR.

What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.

According to authorities, two children were also on the seen but were not injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, policed confirmed to WJAR. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim identified her attacker as her husband, 33-year-old Antoine Knight.

Knight was charged with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Rhode Island Nov 24

Person injured in Pawtucket shooting

Rhode Island Nov 19

Man shot outside mosque in Providence

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandWesterly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us