Pregnant woman stabbed by husband in Rhode Island: Police

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man stabbed his pregnant wife in the arm and back on Friday in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Neighbors in the area of High Street were shocked after hearing about the incident, according to WJAR.

What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.

According to authorities, two children were also on the seen but were not injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, policed confirmed to WJAR. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim identified her attacker as her husband, 33-year-old Antoine Knight.

Knight was charged with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.

The incident is under investigation.