Prosecutors fight judge's order allowing release of NH woman in day care child sex image case

The former Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, daycare employee who is now facing child exploitation charges in a sex image case could be released from custody on Friday with strict conditions.

Lindsay Groves is due in federal court for a hearing Friday afternoon.

The federal court held a detention hearing on this matter back on July 13 – and last week, Judge Donald Cabell ordered that Groves be released, pending trial.

Lindsay Groves is accused of taking nude pictures of children she was responsible for during her job as a day care worker.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Groves faces multiple federal charges alleging that she took photos of young children naked in a private bathroom in her care at Creative Minds daycare facility in Tyngsborough, and allegedly sent them to co-defendant Stacie Laughton for Laughton’s sexual gratification.

In his order, Judge Cabell said that he believed the established conditions of Groves’ release will reasonably assure the safety of the community.

Those conditions include: living with her parents under home confinement in Hudson, New Hampshire, electronic monitoring, no contact with children under 18, no access to an iPhone or other devices, and an order to stay away from Creative Minds and all those associated with the daycare facility.

Two people have been arrested after nude photos were allegedly taken of young children at a Tyngsboro day care center.

The government is fighting this order, and filed a motion that it intends to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to not release Groves until they’re able to obtain a transcript of the July hearing and file their appeal.

There will be a hearing on this Friday at 2 p.m. in federal court.

Attorneys for Creative Minds Early Education previously issued a statement to NBC10 Boston:

Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations regarding a single former staff member," the statement said. "We want to ensure our families that their children's safety and provacy [sic] is one of the utmost importance. We will make every effort to support all of our families during this difficult time. We are requesting that members of the media please respect our privacy as well as the provacy [sic] of our families.

A family of one of the alleged victims has filed a lawsuit against the day care, claiming negligence.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the investigation can contact authorities at 617-748-3274.