Harvard holding commencement Thursday, student protest possible

Harvard is holding its commencement for the Class of 2024 on Thursday, but the ceremony may be met with some complications as protesters plan to rally outside Harvard Yard after school officials announced that 13 students who participated in the pro-Palestinian encampment won’t be able to receive degrees alongside their classmates.

Protesters weren't out yet as graduates and their families started lining up shortly after 5 a.m. but they haven’t been quiet about their plans to disrupt this year’s graduation ceremony.

Supporters of the students said the decision not to allow them to receive degrees at commencement violated a May 14 agreement between interim President Alan Garber and the Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine coalition that would have allowed the students to graduate.

Protesters, who had been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Harvard to divest from companies that support the war between Israel and Hamas, voluntarily dismantled their tents in Harvard Yard after they said university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses.

While students said they were promised that demonstrators wouldn’t be punished, five have been suspended and more than 20 are facing probation, in addition to the seniors who won't be allowed to graduate, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Faculty members voted Monday to allow the 13 to receive their degrees despite their participation in the encampment, however Harvard's top governing board, the Harvard Corporation, overruled them, saying each of 13 have been found to have violated the university’s policies by their conduct during the encampment protest.

“In coming to this determination, we note that the express provisions of the Harvard College Student Handbook state that students who are not in good standing are not eligible for degrees,” the corporation said in a written statement.

The statement left open the possibility of an appeals process saying the corporation understands “that the inability to graduate is consequential for students and their families” and supports the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ intention to provide an expedited review of requests for appeal.

“We care deeply about every member of our community — students, faculty, staff, researchers, and alumni — and we have chosen a path forward that accords with our responsibilities and reaffirms a process for our students to receive prompt and fair review,” the statement added.

The student group issued a statement late Wednesday saying the decision jeopardizes the post-graduation lives of the 13 students.

“By rejecting a democratic faculty vote, the Corporation has proved itself to be a wholly illegitimate body, and Garber an illegitimate president, accountable to no one at the university,” the group said.

“Today’s actions have plunged the university even further into a crisis of legitimacy and governance, which will have major repercussions for Harvard in the coming months and years,” the group added.

Harvard Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Malak Rafla said she personally thinks the level of disruption that was caused by the encampment was not significant enough to warrant the disciplinary actions.

Students like Margaret Mano agree.

“It’s just sad, it’s very disappointing, I think in the past there’s been many student protests, many student movements and they’ve never been met with disciplinary action because you know we have a right to protest,” said Mano, who is graduating from Harvard. "It is bittersweet, people in my house, my friends they can’t graduate with me."

“It’s really important that we just stay peaceful and stay calm and take this as an opportunity to celebrate and gather with our loved ones,” said Ariel Cao, also graduating from Harvard on Thursday.

Commencement is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with the gates of Harvard Yard opening at 7 a.m.