Quack maintenance: Duck on T tracks delays Green Line in Boston

The MBTA had a "Make Way for Ducklings" moment Thursday morning, when a baby duck stopped Green Line traffic in Boston.

T workers had to help the duckling get off the tracks between North Station and the Science Park station, according to the MBTA's Twitter page, backing train traffic up by about 10 minutes.

A rider shared on X (formerly Twitter) a photo from the train that was backed up, showing the "scared little duck" huddled amid rainwater by the side of the track in front of the train.

Here is a photo of the scared little duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/cs4YCjUEBm — Carlos A. Sainz Caccia (@sainzcaccia) March 7, 2024

If the duck had hopped on a Green Line train about six stops, it would have been able to waddle to the Boston Public Garden and its "Make Way for Ducklings" statue, celebrating the beloved Robert McCloskey book about a brood of ducklings who hold up traffic in Back Bay crossing from the Charles River to the garden's pond.