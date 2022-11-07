Race Between Chris Pappas and Karoline Leavitt for NH's 1st District Remains Tight

The First Congressional District in New Hampshire is one of the most closely watched House races in the country. Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas is facing off against Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt and both candidates made their final push Monday.

The candidates have opposing views on everything from inflation to abortion, but the latest polls show they are neck and neck in the district has gone back and forth for decades.

Democratic Representative Chris Pappas is seeking a third term. While stumping in Manchester Monday, he said his opponent is far too extreme for New Hampshire.

“She’s an ultra MAGA candidate. She can’t name one thing she differs from Donald Trump on,” Rep. Pappas said.

Leavitt disagrees and said she is the clear choice for the Granite State.

“It’s not extreme to want to put your home state and hardworking people first,” Leavitt said.

The Republican who just turned 25 over the summer said she is determined to be Gen Z’s conservative voice. If she wins on Tuesday, she will be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

With some of the latest polls showing the race is a toss-up, NBC 10 Boston asked political analyst Scott Spradling what he thinks will determine the outcome.

“I think at the end of the day, this is going to come down to a sense of what is the frustration level like for those who are seeking change. Are they angry and just want somebody else or are they uncertain and frustrated, but not quite ready to make a major change,” Spradling said.

Both candidates agree the race will likely come down to voter turnout, which is why they both spent Monday night participating in various Get Out the Vote events.