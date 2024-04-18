Rash of vehicle break-ins hit Clinton neighborhood

A rash of vehicle break-ins hit a neighborhood in Clinton, Massachusetts, police said Thursday.

The break-ins occurred in the Highland Street area of town, Clinton police said.

"If you live in this area of town, please check your vehicle for anything that was taken or appears out of place," police said.

Residents were reminded to lock their vehicles because, according to police, the cars that were broken into were unlocked.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call the Clinton Police Department at 978-365-4111.