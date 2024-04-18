Clinton

Rash of vehicle break-ins hit Clinton neighborhood

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call the Clinton Police Department at 978-365-4111

By Staff Reports

Police Lights Generic NBC4_4

A rash of vehicle break-ins hit a neighborhood in Clinton, Massachusetts, police said Thursday.

The break-ins occurred in the Highland Street area of town, Clinton police said.

"If you live in this area of town, please check your vehicle for anything that was taken or appears out of place," police said.

Residents were reminded to lock their vehicles because, according to police, the cars that were broken into were unlocked.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call the Clinton Police Department at 978-365-4111.

More Massachusetts news

Framingham 17 hours ago

Two people critically injured in Framingham crash

Salem 20 hours ago

Oklahoma man arrested for throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

chelsea 20 hours ago

Judge denies lower bail for Chelsea mom charged in 3-year-old son's death

This article tagged under:

Clinton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us