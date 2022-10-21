Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts.
Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
Weaver is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with red and pink hair.
The clothing Weaver was wearing when she left was not known, but police believe she is wearing glasses.
A vigil for Weaver was planned for 6 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 508-824-2717.